There are clear indications that the immediate past governors of Lagos and Adamawa states, Akinwunmi Ambode and Mohammed Bindow, might be among President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

Concise News understands that the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had decided that all the APC governors who couldn’t win their re-election bids would “automatically’ make the ministerial nominees for their states.

Confirming the development, the APC Organising Secretary, Adamawa State chapter, Ahmed Lawan, who said the leadership of the party had yet to call for any nomination from the state chapter.

He, however, revealed that Bindow might be “automatically” nominated in the state, following the directive from the national leadership of the party.

Recalls that Bindow lost his re-election to Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a rerun.

Lawan, who is an aspirant for the office of the National Secretary of the APC, disclosed that “That is the directive from the national leadership and there’s no nomination outside of Bindow. They never asked us to make any nomination. That is the arrangement; any state where the governor lost, the governor will be given a ministerial slot.”

Following the development, Ambode who lost in a controversial primary election to Babajide Sanwo-Olu may represent Lagos State in the ministerial list.

According to a source from the Presidency, said Ambode enjoyed the favour of Buhari and his men and that there were strong indications he would make the list.