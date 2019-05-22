The Federal Government empowerment programme known as N-Power has said there is no increase in the monthly allowance paid to its beneficiaries.

Concise News understands that President Muhammadu Buhari recently signed the new minimum wage bill into law.

The minimum wage for Nigerian workers was pegged at N30,000 monthly and that also affected serving corps members.

However, while responding to question on Twitter, N-Power noted that the new minimum wage will not affect N-Power beneficiaries.

It said that there will be an update on that if beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are to be paid the extra money above their current wages set, coincidentally, at N30,000 monthly.