The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has released the June 2019 edition of the Power Must Change Hand prayer points.

Concise News understands that the MFM is headed by Daniel Olukoya with the church’s headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.

Power Must Change Hand June 2019 Prayer Point Theme

The theme for June’s Power Must Change Hand prayer points for 2019 is CONNECTING TO THE STORY CHANGER. The scripture reading is taken from Mark 10 and confession from Psalm 138:8

MFM Power Must Change Hand Prayer Points For June 2019

Below, as usual, are the MFM Power Must Change Hand prayer points for June 2019:

1. O God arise, and uproot anything You did not plant, inside

the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, in Jesus’ name.

2. O God let the fire of revival, fall upon the Mountain of Fire

and Miracles Ministries, in the name of Jesus.

3. O God, let the power of peace and progress, overshadow this

nation, in the name of Jesus.

4. O God, arise and give us God-fearing leaders, in Jesus’ name.

5. Powers that want me to come to the world in vain, fall down

and die, in the name of Jesus.

6. Agenda of domestic witchcraft to re-arrange my destiny, perish, in the name of Jesus.

7. Any bird of death, assigned against me, dry up and die, in the name of Jesus.

8. Powers, assigned to turn my destiny to rag, fall down and die, in the name of Jesus.

9. Earthquake, air quake, seaquake, destroy every power assigned to demote me, in the name of Jesus.

10. O God, arise and damage every darkness hovering over my life, in the name of Jesus.

11. Darkness, assigned to make my glory expire, scatter, in the name of Jesus.

12. The door of sickness and death opened against me by darkness, the light of God, close it, in the name of Jesus.

13. Any power, assigned to waste my destiny time, perish, in the name of Jesus.

14. O God, arise and turn my disgrace to glory, in the name of Jesus.

15. Generational shame, you shall not stand, die, in the name of Jesus.

16. Any power waiting for my shame shall receive shame seven-fold, in the name of Jesus.

17. I shake out every poison of shame in my body, in the name of Jesus.

18. My Father, turn me to a testimony and celebration, in the name of Jesus.

19. Every anointing of shame, upon my life, dry up, in the name of Jesus.

20. My life, receive the power of God that cannot be insulted, in the name of Jesus.

21. Every power enslaving my life, O God arise and destroy it, in the name of Jesus.

22. Wherever idols are being worshipped against my life, catch fire, in the name of Jesus.

23. Wherever evil covenants have sold me, the blood of Jesus, arise, buy me back, in the name of Jesus.

24. O God, arise and tear my lion-like enemies to pieces, in the name of Jesus.

25. Every power that is angry against my glory, run mad, in the name of Jesus.

26. Every satanic manipulation of my picture, backfire, in the name of Jesus.

27. Powers, that hate my blessings, destroy yourselves, in the name of Jesus.

28. O heaven arise, snatch away the brain of my enemies, in the name of Jesus.

29. Every mark of the enemy upon my hand, the blood of Jesus, wipe it off, in the name of Jesus.

30. O heavens, arise and swallow all my battles, in the name of Jesus.

31. Holy Ghost horse, drive me to my land of glory, in the name of Jesus.

32. Doors that are beyond man’s understanding, open for me by fire, in the name of Jesus.

33. The clock and the calendar of the enemy for my life, catch fire, in the name of Jesus.

34. O God, arise and remove my name from the book of untimely death, in the name of Jesus.

35. Anything buried under the tree against me, be exhumed, in the name of Jesus.

36. Every evil hand that has touched my blood, I cut you off, in the name of Jesus.

37. Every garment of paralysis, catch fire, in the name of Jesus.

38. Every gathering of the wicked, surrounding me, scatter, in the name of Jesus.

39. Any problem in my life, connected to polygamy, be neutralized, in the name of Jesus.

40. Powers, assigned to turn my joy to sorrow, die violently, in the name of Jesus.