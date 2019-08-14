Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has said he would not rest on his oars despite bagging a brace in his debut game in the French Ligue 1, Concise News reports.

The Nigerian, 20, sealed a €12m move to the French side from Belgian club Sporting Charleroi this summer.

Osimhen who played one game for the Eagles at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) struck twice for Lille in their 2-1 win over Nantes, weekend.

The goals earned him a place in the French Ligue 1 Team of the Week but the lanky striker has vowed to do more in subsequent matches.

He lauded the club and his teammates for helping him to settle down to life in France, also.

“For the first day I came into the club, they have received me with opened arm, and have helped me to really settle down,” he told Brila FM.

“Again, it’s an unforgettable moment for me, and I want to really build on this momentum and continue from where I stopped.”