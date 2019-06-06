Leaked Video Of Neymar Being Hit By Woman Who Accused Him Of Rape

Brazilian footballer, Neymar, was attacked in a hotel room by the woman who claimed he raped her, Concise News reports.

According to a leaked video, Neymar who plays for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) was attacked by the lady in the room.

From their conversation in the leaked video, the soccer star asked her if they could have sex without putting on a condom, a request she denied.

Below is a translation of Neymar’s conversation with the lady in the leaked video:

Neymar: I don’t wanna be beaten.

Girl: Then you’ll hit me.

Neymar: No, no I do not like it, no.

Girl: But I’m going to hit you! Do you know why? Because yesterday you attacked me and left me here alone!

Neymar: Don’t do that! Calm down. Wait a second! Calm down.

Watch the leaked video below: