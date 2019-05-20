The Lagos State Governor-elect Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said his government will look to employ graduates as drivers of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses.

Sanwo-Olu said this over the weekend in Lagos as he interacted with his classmates from the University of Lagos, of the Executive Master of Business Administration class, 1998/2000 set.

According to him, the move is part of efforts targeted at reducing the recklessness of some BRT drivers in the State.

“The BRT issue is something that has to do with culture. When we take over, by the Grace of God, we will advertise and see if we can employ some of our graduates as drivers,” he noted.

“What I realised is that apart from the money we will be paying them, which is more than what they are paying an average graduate, we need to very quickly tell our people and encourage ourselves that there is dignity in work.

“We are going to be paying (them) between N80,000 and N100,000 to come and drive these buses because we expect a lot more decency.

“By the time we get the culture of the drivers’ right, the routes are coming up, by the time we finish the Abule-Egba/Iyana Ipaja/Ikeja route, it will boost the number of BRT (buses).”