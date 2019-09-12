President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is well-deserved, according to a former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Concise News had reported that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against Buhari’s win at the 2019 presidential election.

In a statement, Ambode described the tribunal’s ruling as a validation of the second term mandate of the people handed to Buhari to take them to the “next level.”

“I join millions of Nigerians, the leadership of our great party and all members of our party across the nation to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on this well-deserved victory at the Tribunal,” Ambode added.

“This victory is a validation of the confidence in the President’s re-election and a testament to the fact that the people are happy with the progress made by his administration and are keen to see four more years of progressive governance.”

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to rally around the Buhari government to bring development to the people.

What Atiku Should Do

Meanwhile, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar, should apologise to Nigerians for distracting the Buhari administration with an election petition.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement issued in St Petersburg, Russian Federation, on Thursday.

Mohammed said instead of appealing the ruling of Wednesday’s Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, the opposition party should be apologizing to Nigerians for trying to distract the present government.

The Minister said while the PDP and its candidate reserve the right to pursue their petition to the highest level, they will be better served by dropping their toga of desperation and realizing that there is a limit to tomfoolery.

”Nigerians are tired of this orchestrated distraction, and will rather wish that the opposition, having lost at the polls and in court, will now join hands with the government to move Nigeria to the next level.

”This is more so that the judgement validating the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari was unanimous that the petition lacked merit, that the petitioners failed to prove any of the grounds upon which their case was anchored and that President Buhari is eminently qualified to contest the poll,” he said.

Mohammed said instead of casting aspersion on the judiciary with their poorly-framed reaction to the ruling of the Tribunal, the PDP and its candidate should be thanking their stars that they are not being prosecuted for coming to court with a shred of fraudulently-obtained evidence.

”It is intriguing that a party that trumpets the rule of law at every turn will present, in open court, evidence it claimed to have obtained by hacking into a supposed INEC server.

“Don’t they realize this is a criminal act for which they are liable? Instead of threatening to head to the Supreme Court, driven more by ego than commonsense, they should be sorry for allowing desperation to overwhelm their sense of reasoning. Enough is enough,” he said.