Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled out returning as the coach of Barcelona and has, instead, told the team to stay with the present manager Ernesto Valverde.

Concise News understands that there have been reports that Barcelona will let the coach go this summer after leading them to back-to-back league titles in his two seasons in charge.

The team could not hold on to a 3-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg of a semi-final Champions League tie this session.

Barcelona were also defeated in the Copa del Rey final by Valencia, pilling more pressures on the coach.

However, Guardiola, who managed Barca between 2008 and 2012, has urged the Nou Camp side to stay with the manager.

“Valverde seems spectacular beyond the great friendship that unites us,” he told Metro UK. “He has done a very good job. It is true that he has lost in the Champions League, but we all lose.

“A team that wins two consecutive leagues and makes good football, I celebrate that it continues. Barcelona is still true to its style.”