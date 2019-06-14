The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kogi State chapter has dismissed the accusation of a social-cultural group ‘Igala Elders’ for their decision to disqualify some governorship aspirants from contesting November election in the state.

Concise News gathered that some governorship aspirants of PDP and APC from Kogi East were allegedly disqualified by a committee headed by the former National Chairman of the PDP Ahmodu Ali under the auspices of ‘Igala Elders’.

PDP in a statement issued by Bode Ogunmola, State Publicity of the PDP on Friday disclosed that categorically that it will abide by the party’s rules and regulations as cherished in the party constitution on how its candidate will emerge under a free and fair primary.

The statement said: “The PDP has no anointed candidate for November election in Kogi State. We promised to be an unbiased umpire.

“We enjoined party faithful to keep the spirit high as it is resolute in taking over Kogi State from APC and free Kogites from shackles of hunger, oppression and miss governance.”

According to the statement, PDP urged members to disregard the report as it has a process that will produce a candidate for the party for the November governorship poll.

In a similar development, the People’s Democratic Party Youth Vanguard in Kogi State has asked Ahmodu Ali, former National Chairman of the Party to focus on uniting the party in the state rather than create confusion and chaos in the party ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.

The Youth Vanguard in a statement signed by Jacob Mamudu complained that the report of the committee fell short of reasonable reasoning, rather tilts towards working against the PDP.

“The former National Chairman obviously acting a script, seems to want to use his hatchet committee to allegedly disqualify aspirants of the PDP who are most prepared for the governorship election.

“Sen. Ahmadu Ali exercise is a covert attempt to help the APC. The committee is cash and carry, and his report clearly shows that he worked to justify his paymasters.

“The committee’s Work is an exercise in futility and should not be taken seriously most especially that it has proven to be for the highest bidder, intended to destroy the PDP.”