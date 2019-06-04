The Joint Action Union of Local Government Workers in Kogi has rejected the salaries paid to local government workers in the state, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the local government workers were paid 25 and 30 per recently by the Kogi State Government.

However, the union made up of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, Nigeria Union of Pensioners and the Non-Academic Staff Union, has rejected the salaries.

The body made its position known after its council meeting held in Lokoja, the state capital on Sunday.

It regretted that local government workers in the state are treated badly by the State Government and added that it expected more when the salaries were paid.

“Workers in the local government were expecting something better compared to what they had been collecting in the past,” it said in a statement.

This is as called on the Kogi State Government to do the needful by paying the salaries of local government workers whom it described as being in hardship for months.