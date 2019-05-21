The kidnappers of a pastor and 14 others at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) have demanded an N30 million ransom for the victims.

Concise News reported that the victims were abducted recently during a church service in Kaduna State.

In a statement on Monday, the Chairman, Kaduna State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab, noted that the abductors have reached out to the families of the victims.

“When people are attacked and taken away from a place of prayers then we need to wake up,” he said.

In a related development, the Kaduna State Police Command has said it has deployed personnel to track the abductors and rescue the victims.

“On Sunday morning at about 0830hrs, we received information through DPO Dogon Dawa that some armed men in large number entered Unguwar Kuli village, a border community between Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State and Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State,” the police said in a statement on Monday.

“The gunmen started shooting sporadically, went and intercepted some church members while closing from service and took away the Pastor and 14 others.

“On receipt of this information, the Command deployed teams of police operatives to the scene on general search operation with a view to rescuing the victims and arresting the culprits.

“IRT and STS have also been contacted for technical assistance.”