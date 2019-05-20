Some unknown gunmen have kidnapped a senior Pastor of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Rev. Zakariah Ido in Kaduna State during a church service.

Concise News understands that the incident took place in Dankade, in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

Rev. Zakariah Ido was kidnapped on Sunday alongside 16 others including his daughter and son of the pastor of Assemblies of God Church.

“It is sad to inform you that one of our pastors, his daughter and 15 other members of ECWA Church Dankade were kidnapped in the early hours of today,” the Zaria DCC Secretary of the church, Rev Nath Waziri said.

“The church hosted a combined choir fellowship Saturday night to early hours of today. Then, this morning (Sunday), kidnappers stormed the church, when the gunmen came, they asked everyone in the church to surrender his or her phones and demanded the whereabouts of the pastor.

“After threatening the choristers they became afraid and showed them the pastor’s home. They took him away and his daughter with 15 others, including the son of the pastor of Assemblies of God Church.”

As at the time of publishing this report, the kidnappers have not contacted them.