Cristiano Ronaldo has appreciated Juventus fans following the end of his first season with the Italian sid.

The former Manchester United man helped Juve claim its an eighth straight Serie A title as he won the Italian Player of the Year award with 21 goals.

In a post on Instagram, Ronaldo described the past season as “unforgettable” and vowed to do more in the coming campaigns.

“What an unforgettable season!” he wrote. “New experiences, gigantic club, exciting city, broken records and three more titles.

“I have to thank all Juventus fans for the wonderful way I was welcomed in Italy!

“You’re an important part of all of our victories.”

He added: “Thanks to all my fans around the world and particularly to the Portuguese people who helped us win another historical win for Portugal.

“You’ll always have a special place in my heart! Personally, I’ll never forget the great moments and new record-breaking achievements I’ve had so far in 2019.”