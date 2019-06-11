Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said June 12 was picked as Democracy Day to show the government’s commitment to progressive ideals.

Concise News understands that before now, Nigeria observes its Democracy Day on May 29th but moved it to June 12 in honour of the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election Moshood Abiola.

Speaking on Tuesday as he welcomed the Vice President of Venezuela Aristobulo Isturiz who is leading the country’s delegation to Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration, Osinbajo said the present government wants to resolve issues around the annulled 1993 election.

“One of the principal issues, politically, was the recognition of that election in 1993 which was won by, now late, Chief MKO Abiola, an important progressive opposition leader,” he noted.

“That is why we are celebrating June 12 as our new Democracy Day. So, we are really very happy that you are able to share with us a very special event – the celebration of our new democracy day.”