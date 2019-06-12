A human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has urged the federal government to recognize other Nigerians who were part of the annulled June 12, 1993, election.

Concise News understands that Falana said this on Wednesday as the country marks the 2019 Democracy Day which was moved from May 29th to June 12 in honour of the acclaimed winner of the aforementioned election Moshood Abiola.

He told Channels TV that President Muhammadu Buhari government should “identify other heroes of that struggle from all over the country.

“This was not a NADECO and Afenifere affair (alone).”

Falana noted that “The point has been made abundantly clear, after that election, Bashir Tofa, the other candidate congratulated his opponent, and that is what is done in any civilised society; he was under pressure to go to the tribunal, but he said no.

“From that moment, the civil society came in; the progressive trade unions came in and made the country ungovernable for the dictator.

“The beauty of those who are coming from the civil society who have found themselves either in the executive or the legislature is to ensure that those ideals are actualised and implemented in government.

“That is why June 12 is so significant.”