Former Arsenal star, Jose Antonio Reyes has reportedly died in a car accident on Saturday, aged 35. Concise News reports.

The EFE agency in Spain reports that the accident took place in Seville at 11.40am local time and that “his car went off the road and caught fire.”

Sevilla, which later confirmed that the former Spain international’s cousin Jonathan Reyes was also killed in the collision.

The La Liga club tweeted, “We couldn’t be confirming worse news.”

Recalls that the Spaniard joined the Gunners from the La Liga side in January 2004 and was part of the ‘Invincibles’ side that went through the 2003-04 season unbeaten, winning the Premier League.

He later spent a season on loan at Real Madrid in 2006-07, winning La Liga.

Reyes is sustained by wife Noelia Lopez, who he married in June 2017, and three children, daughters Noelia and Triana and son Jose Antonio Jr from a previous relationship.

Paying Tributes To Reyes

Sevilla paid tribute to the “eternal legend”, describing him as “one of the most valuable homegrown players in the history of the club”.

Arsenal paid tribute to their former player, saying they are “devastated by the shocking news”.

Former Arsenal Star, Thierry Henry led the tributes to ‘exceptional human’ Reyes. The Gunners legend, who played alongside Reyes between 2004-2007, called him a “wonderful player, superb team-mate and exceptional human being”.

“I wish his family and friends continued strength and courage to get through this difficult time. #takenfartoosoon”, he tweeted.

Ex-team-mate Freddie Ljungberg said: “Numbed by the news about my former team-mate, Jose Antonio Reyes. Gone far too soon, my thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Reyes current club, Extremadura also said in a statement on Twitter: “With a broken heart Extremadura UD announce the death of their player Jose Antonio Reyes in a traffic accident.”

Meanwhile, his final match was a 1-0 win at Alcorcon on 18 May. The Spanish second division side is scheduled to face Cadiz away from home on Sunday.