The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Enugu zone has arrested over 25 internet fraudster better known as “Yahoo Boys,” Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the “Yahoo Boys” were arrested in Owerri, the Imo State capital over the weekend.

The arrest was said to have taken place at Spibat Avenue which is suspected to be a haven of suspected cybercrime gangs.

Earlier in the month, the EFCC had arrested 37 suspects, and also seized cars and phones from them when it raided the Okwu-Uratta area of the state capital.

“The EFCC operatives from South East zonal office in Enugu arrived Owerri on Sunday and proceeded to the Command headquarters where their activity in the state was approved by the Commissioner of Police,” a source told Punch.

“They have already crime-mapped their activities in the state.

“They didn’t request for any assistance from the Police. What they required was for the CP to endorse their activities in the state.

“Immediately the CP approved their activity in the state, they moved into action and went to Spibat Avenue where Yahoo boys in the state live.

“As we speak, about 25 have been arrested. They are likely to keep them in our custody till tomorrow (Tuesday) before they leave with them for Enugu.”