Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has met with members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in a bid to end banditry.

Concise News understands that the Fulani herdsmen have been accused of being behind the banditry and attacks in the State.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari is unhappy with insecurity in the state and thus the meeting.

“You know, I met with President Muhammad Buhari recently over security challenges facing the state,” he said.

“Part of the promise I made to Mr President was to meet and discuss with stakeholders on how to end banditry activities in the state, so I’m complying with Mr President directives over his concern for the people.

“The security challenges in Zamfara was my concern even before I became a governor. I thank Allah for giving me the opportunity to lead this state.

“It is very unfortunate; Fulanis were known to be a peace-loving (people). People had good relationships with the Fulanis, and any law-abiding Fulani today is not happy with what is happening in Zamfara and other parts of the country.

“Some bad elements among us are fond of smearing the image of the Fulanis. As I heard in some towns in this state, Fulanis cannot come out, so we want to stop that, we want to carry everyone along.

“As I said during my inauguration, I will not allow extrajudicial killings in this state. I promise to do justice to everyone and ensure the maintenance of law and order.

“We are presenting a bill on death penalty to the state House of Assembly against bandits and their informants (sic).

“I have the plan to import grass seeds from China to be given to Fulanis to enhance feeds for their animals.

“I have various plans to address security challenges in this state through various economic and social services.

“We are going to provide infrastructures to Fulani herders in the state such as hospitals, schools and roads among others.”