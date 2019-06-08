Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on the British Government to help the State in fighting insecurity.

Concise News understands that Wike particularly called for help in developing the State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency.

Wike made the appeal on Friday at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital while receiving the United Kingdom Department for International Development Team.

“Virtually all states in Nigeria have security challenges. We have established the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency to help the security agencies with critical information to fight crime,” he said.

“Such information will help the security agencies nip crimes in the bud. We need assistance for the provision of necessary security training aids for operatives of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency“.

Also, he added that “One of our key areas of priority is agriculture. We want to partner with you to develop all forms of agriculture.

“This is necessary because we are interested in using agriculture to create employment for our youths. In this sector, we are looking at crop farming, fishery and poultry.”