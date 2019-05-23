Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has said not state governor can solve insecurity challenges since the Federal Government controls the security structures.

Concise News learned that Ishaku’s Taraba State has had its fair share of security challenges in recent times.

He made the comment on Wednesday after he inaugurated the distribution of fertilizers, seedlings and agro-chemicals for Taraba farmers for the 2019 farming season.

According to him, any Nigerian governor saying he can tackle insecurity is lying.

“If any governor tells you that he will do anything about insecurity, such a governor is lying,” he said.

“As governors, we don’t have control over the police or the army and virtually there is nothing we can do about security.

“We have been calling for the establishment of state police, but nobody seems to consider our position, but state police remains the only viable option to contain insecurity across the country now.

“The constitution does not place the security architecture of the country in the hands of governors. I am praying myself for peace and I have also asked the people of the state to pray for peace in the state.”