The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has denied that its General Overseer Enoch Adeboye told Nigerians to defend themselves, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that there have been reports (not on Concise News) that Adeboye made the statement following the rising level of insecurity in the country.

However, a statement by the church on Tuesday described such report as “false” and said it was the efforts of mischief makers.

“DISCLAIMER. Please disregard the letter that is making rounds on social media that was supposedly written by our father in the Lord @PastorEAAdeboye. It is completely false.

God bless Nigeria,” the church tweeted.