The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it is only a ruling from a law court that can compel it to issue a certificate of return to a former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Concise News understands that the Court of Appeal, Abuja, last week ordered the prompt hearing of the suit he (Okorocha) filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

While speaking about the matter, a source at INEC said only the court can compel the commission to issue a certificate to Okorocha.

The source added that the commission will drag the matter up to the Supreme Court if the need arises.

Okorocha had approached the court for relief after INEC’s refusal to release his certificate of return on the ground that his declaration as the winner of the senatorial poll was made under duress.

“We want to test this case up to the Supreme Court to know the position of the law on this matter,” the source told Thisday.

The idea that anybody can force an electoral officer to declare result under duress is unacceptable. We must put an end to such rascality.”