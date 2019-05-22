A 15-year-old boy Usman Kabiru has died in Walawa quarters in Ringim local government area of Kigawa State, Concise News understands.

The teenager’s death was confirmed by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) after he drowned in a river.

According to a statement by the Kigawa State command’s Public Relations officer, Adamu Shehu the incident took place on Monday.

He said: “one Usman Kabiru, 15 years of Walawa Quarters, Ringim local government met his death at Katifila river of Ausar Area, Ringim after he together with his friends went the river for swimming.”

This is as he noted that late Usman Kabiru was a JSS 3 student at Abdullahi Mai Masallaci Secondary School, Ringim.

He said the boy drowned while swimming with the body yet to be recovered.

However, Shehu said NSCDC personnel and the fire service are working to recover the remains of the deceased.