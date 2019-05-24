The police in Adamawa state has revealed that a vulture it arrested has thus far eaten meat valued at N30,000 after spending six days in detention.

Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Othman Abubakar, who revealed this recently noted that the vulture was arrested alongside a woman that owned it after residents complained that the bird’s presence created fear in the community.

This is as he noted that an investigation into the appearance of the bird in the area was still going on.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police, Adamu Audu Madaki, had said an elder in Maiha complained that a woman had brought a vulture.

He added that the last time someone kept three vultures Maiha, the area was invaded by insurgents in a few days.

“So, we want to ascertain what the vulture is meant for,” said Madaki.

Following the arrest of the woman and her vulture filtered, there are rumours that the vulture was a woman who turned to a bird in detention.