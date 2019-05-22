Hot Deliverance, Healing Prayer Points From SCOAN, T. B Joshua

These are prayer points from the Lagos State-based Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN) T. B Joshua.

These prayer points from Prophet T.B Joshua are for healing, deliverance and breakthrough all round.

T.B Joshua Prayer Points For Breakthrough

The clergyman believes in the effectiveness of prayers and has used these prayer points to lead Christians to breakthroughs.

Prophet T.B Joshua Prayer Points

Below is the compilation of some power prayer points for healing, deliverance and breakthrough from T.B Joshua of SCOAN:

Ask God to strengthen you to maintain your righteous life. I cover you with the Blood of Jesus! I cover your way with the Blood of Jesus!

I can see God’s deliverance touching you – your career, health, business! Thank Him for sending His Word to heal and deliver you!

“Whatever chain connecting you to satan – be disconnected, in the name of Jesus Christ!

Chain of affliction, disease in your blood, bones, fluids – be disconnected, in the name of Jesus Christ!”

Ask Him to shine some light over you; Jesus is the Light of the world. Shine some light over my family, life, career, nation.

Open your lips and begin to remove any resistance, in the name of Jesus!

Any resistance to your breakthrough – be removed, in the name of Jesus Christ!

Command the mountains of fear, rejection, failure to be levelled for your sake, in Jesus’ name!

By His wounds, I am healed. My healing is a past tense healing.

Whatever chain satan must have used to connect you to himself – be broken, in the name of Jesus!

I break every satanic hold over my life right now, in the mighty name of Jesus!