A Higher National Diploma (HND) student, Aminu Sheu from the Department of Applied Chemistry of the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, has reportedly slumped and died.

Concise News gathered that Sheu who was observing fasting on Friday said to have lost balance after he submitted his exam paper, during his second-semester examination.

According to the institution Public Relations Officer (PRO), Tope Abiola, the late student was rushed to the school’s clinic and later referred to another hospital in the town where he was confirmed dead.

He said, “It is very shocking that the institution would lose such a precious soul. He slumped shortly after writing his examination in the hall and he was immediately rushed to the school’s clinic.

”Our medical personnel were on duty and they made efforts to resuscitate him. He was later taken to another hospital in the school’s ambulance, but we lost him in that hospital.

He was a Muslim and he was observing the Ramadan fasting. He would have slumped due to loss of stamina. He was buried this (Friday) evening in his hometown, Oba’agun”.

Reacting to the incident, some students have described the death of Sheu as ”negligence of the medical personnel at the school’s clinic,” affirming that about 4:30 pm some of the staff have closed for the day as at the time the student was taken there.