The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed that the Village Head of Labo, Bature Mai’unguwa, has been kidnapped in Batsari Local Government Area, by unknown gunmen.

Concise News learned that the gunmen attacked the village on motorcycles around 1:00 pm, on Tuesday, shot sporadically to scare people away to carry out their operation, abducted the village head, and disappeared into the forest.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gambo Isa said the victim was abducted on Tuesday afternoon while working on his farm at the outskirts of the village, near Rugu forest.

Isa said: ”Operation Puff Adder responded to the distress call, but since it was far inside near Rugu forest before they could reach, the hoodlums have already fled into the forest.

”We are following a lead that may assist us in rescuing him.

”The command is calling on communities in the affected areas to always form groups while going to their farms and inform security agents for security backup.

”We are reminding people of the state government’s directives on the suspension of farming activities around Rugu forest areas.

“Members of the communities are reminded to put the security of their lives first before embarking on any activity.’’