The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has reacted to the alleged involvement of scamming by the Caretaker Chairmen across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

Concise News gathered that Governor Akeredolu, in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Yemi Owolabi, on Saturday, dissociated himself from what he described as a fraudulent act by some of the chairmen alleged to have been using his name to defraud the supervisory councillors in return for tenure extension.

The statement read: “The attention of Ondo State Government has been drawn to a malicious falsehood allegedly being peddled by some Caretaker Chairmen in the state that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN had mandated all serving Supervisors in the 18 Local Government Areas to contribute twenty thousand each, to facilitate the extension of their tenure in office.

“The Governor hereby dissociates himself from this blatant fraud and warns all the 203 Supervisors in our 18 Local Government Areas not to fall prey to the antics of any chairman asking them to contribute twenty thousand naira tenure extension fees.”

According to the statement, for the avoidance of doubts, the tenure extension of any supervisor is not in the hands of the Caretaker Chairmen who themselves were appointed by the Governor as interim council bosses.

“Finally, the Governor has also warned all Caretaker Chairmen not to embark on the collection of fraudulent, frivolous and vexatious fees from the supervisors or members of the public as anyone who contravenes this order will be prosecuted,” he said.