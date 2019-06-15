The Gombe State Recovery Committee has invited the immediate past governor of the state Ibrahim Dankwambo and his aides to appear before it.

This order came from the Chairman of the committee, retired Group Capt. Peter Bilal, in a press briefing on Saturday.

According to Bilal, the invitation was for the last administration to account for the property it allegedly disposed of illegally.

He alleged that a lot of government property worth billions of naira were improperly disposed of during Dankwambo’s tenure.

“We call on Dankwambo, his former Commissioner of Finance and appointees, including his Aide Decamp, Principal Permanent Secretary (PPS) Chief of Staff. to respond to the directive,” he said.

“Also, the former security adviser is to appear before the committee and surrender government property in their possession with immediate effect.”

He added that the committee has recovered some as some beneficiaries voluntarily surrendered theirs.

“So far the committee recovered some property including lands, vehicles among other things.”