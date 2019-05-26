Full List Of Winners At 2019 Okpekpe Road Race |Nigeria News

Fikadu Dawit from Bahrain has won the 2019 edition of the IAAF Silver Label Okpekpe Road Race on Saturday, the first time a non-African will do so, Concise News reports.

Dawit became the overall winner of the male race at this 2019 Okpekpe Road Race after finishing a time of 29.03secs.

He was followed by Berehanu Tsegu from Ethiopia with a time of 29.04 and John Lotiang of Kenya who ran a time 29.17 to finish in second and third place in that order.

Full List Of Winners At 2019 Okpekpe Road Race

Female Category

First: Sheela Chelangat from Kenya who ran a time of 33.14,

Second: Tuitoek Jepchirchrir of Kenya who finished the race in 33.18secs

Third: Gudeta Getachew also a Kenyan, came third after 33.41secs

Nigerian Category

Male: Emmanuel Gyan Gwom won with a time of 31.42secs,

Female: Emmanuel’s wife Deborah