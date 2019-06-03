The Nigerian government last week declared Tuesday, June 4, and Wednesday, June 5, as public holidays to celebrate the Eid-Fitri, Concise News reports.

This announcement was made by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah.

She congratulated the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the Ramadan Fast and enjoined all Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity, prosperity and stability of Africa’s most populous nation.

Aside these two days, there is also another public holiday on June 12 to mark Democracy Day in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari had declared the day as the country’s Democracy Day to celebrate the late Moshood Abiola who was believed to have won the June 12, 1993, presidential polls.

Although Buhari and other governors across Nigeria were sworn in on May 29th, the federal government still declared the day as a public holiday.

Public Holidays In Nigeria For June 2019: Full List

Below are the public holidays in Nigeria for June 2019:

Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 – Eid-Filtri

Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 – Eid-Filtri

Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 – Democracy Day