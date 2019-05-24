The Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) has fixed Saturday 8 June 2019 as the new date for the screening test 71 Regular Course, Concise News understands.

This news medium learned that the NDA screening test was earlier postponed nationwide.

However, a statement from the NDA noted that the screening test will now hold simultaneously in the new date in different centres across the country.

“Sequel to the earlier postponement of the NDA Screening Test for 71 Regular Course, the Academy has fixed Saturday 8 June 2019 as the new date in which the screening test will hold simultaneously across different centres nationwide,” the NDA noted in the statement.

Candidates To Visit NDA Portal For Further Details

“In the light of this, candidates who duly applied to the Nigerian Defence Academy and successfully scored minimum of 180 (One Hundred and Eighty) in UTME are advised to visit application portal on the NDA website rcapplications.nda.edu.ng to select the examination centre of their choice and print out their examination card.”

Items Needed For NDA Screening Test

It further stated that “only those with duly printed Examination Card will be admitted into the various centres for the test.

“Once again, the Academy wishes to thank the general public for the patience and usual cooperation.”

NDA Screening Test Venues 2019