The Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) has fixed Saturday 8 June 2019 as the new date for the screening test 71 Regular Course, Concise News understands.

This news medium learned that the NDA screening test was earlier postponed nationwide.

However, a statement from the NDA noted that the screening test will now hold simultaneously in the new date in different centres across the country.

“Sequel to the earlier postponement of the NDA Screening Test for 71 Regular Course, the Academy has fixed Saturday 8 June 2019 as the new date in which the screening test will hold simultaneously across different centres nationwide,” the NDA noted in the statement.

Candidates To Visit NDA Portal For Further Details

“In the light of this, candidates who duly applied to the Nigerian Defence Academy and successfully scored minimum of 180 (One Hundred and Eighty) in UTME are advised to visit application portal on the NDA website rcapplications.nda.edu.ng to select the examination centre of their choice and print out their examination card.”

Items Needed For NDA Screening Test 

It further stated that “only those with duly printed Examination Card will be admitted into the various centres for the test.

“Once again, the Academy wishes to thank the general public for the patience and usual cooperation.”

NDA Screening Test Venues 2019

Serial State Centre
1. Adamawa Govt Day Secondary School Opposite HQ 23 Armd Bde, Yola
2. Borno Command Secondary School, Maimalari

Cantonment, Maiduguri
3. Edo Army Day Secondary School NASST, Benin
4. Enugu Command Day Secondary School, Abakpa Barracks, Enugu
5. FCT Command Day Secondary School, Lungi

Barracks, Abuja
6. Imo Holy Ghost College, Owerri
7. Kano Army Day Secondary School Bukavu Barracks, Kano
8. Kaduna Nigerian Defence Academy, Permanent

Site, Afaka, Kaduna
9. Kaduna Nigerian Defence Academy, Old Site, Ribadu Campus, Kaduna
10. Kwara Nigerian Army School of Education (NASE) Ilorin
11. Lagos Command Children’s School/ Command

Day Secondary School, Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos
12. Lagos Command Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos
13. Oyo Command Day Secondary School Odogbo, Ibadan
14. Plateau Command Secondary School Zaria Road Jos
15. Rivers Command Secondary School Bori Camp, Port Harcourt