Chelsea FC begin their fixtures for April 2019 with an interesting game at home to Brighton and Hoves in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Concise News understands that Maurizio Sarri’s men battled to a controversial 1-2 win over Cardiff in the domestic league over the weekend.

Before the international break, the Blues drew 1-1 with Wolves in another EPL fixture after they strolled past Dynamo Kiev 5-0 in a round of 16 tie in the Europa League.

Chelsea FC: Blues Face Tough Fixtures In April

Chelsea have a tasking April before them as they will take on Manchester United, London rivals West Ham as well as Premier League contenders Liverpool in their fixtures for April.

Below is a breakdown of the Chelsea FC fixtures for April both in the EPL and Europa League:

Chelsea Vs Brighton

Competition: PREMIER LEAGUE

Venue: STAMFORD BRIDGE

Date: 03 APR 2019

Chelsea Vs West Ham

Competition: PREMIER LEAGUE

Venue: STAMFORD BRIDGE

Date: 08 APR 2019

Slavia Prague Vs Chelsea

Competition: UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE | QUARTER-FINALS | 1ST LEG

Venue: EDEN ARENA

Date: 11 APR 2019

Liverpool Vs Chelsea

Competition: PREMIER LEAGUE

Venue: ANFIELD

Date: 14 APR 2019

Chelsea vs Slavia Prague

Competition: UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE | QUARTER-FINALS | 2ND LEG

Venue: STAMFORD BRIDGE

Date: 18 APR 2019

Chelsea Vs Burnley

Competition: PREMIER LEAGUE

Venue: STAMFORD BRIDGE

Date: 22 APR 2019

Manchester United Vs Chelsea

Competition: PREMIER LEAGUE

Venue: OLD TRAFFORD

Date: 28 APR 2019

May 2019 Chelsea FC Fixtures

Chelsea Vs Watford

Competition: PREMIER LEAGUE

Venue: STAMFORD BRIDGE

Date: 04 MAY 2019

Leicester City Vs Chelsea

Competition: PREMIER LEAGUE

Venue: KING POWER STADIUM

Date: 12 MAY 2019

So, those are the Chelsea FC fixtures for April and May 2019 in the Premier League as well as the Europa League this season.