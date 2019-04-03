Chelsea FC begin their fixtures for April 2019 with an interesting game at home to Brighton and Hoves in the Premier League on Wednesday.
Concise News understands that Maurizio Sarri’s men battled to a controversial 1-2 win over Cardiff in the domestic league over the weekend.
Before the international break, the Blues drew 1-1 with Wolves in another EPL fixture after they strolled past Dynamo Kiev 5-0 in a round of 16 tie in the Europa League.
Chelsea FC: Blues Face Tough Fixtures In April
Chelsea have a tasking April before them as they will take on Manchester United, London rivals West Ham as well as Premier League contenders Liverpool in their fixtures for April.
Below is a breakdown of the Chelsea FC fixtures for April both in the EPL and Europa League:
Chelsea Vs Brighton
Competition: PREMIER LEAGUE
Venue: STAMFORD BRIDGE
Date: 03 APR 2019
Chelsea Vs West Ham
Competition: PREMIER LEAGUE
Venue: STAMFORD BRIDGE
Date: 08 APR 2019
Slavia Prague Vs Chelsea
Competition: UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE | QUARTER-FINALS | 1ST LEG
Venue: EDEN ARENA
Date: 11 APR 2019
Liverpool Vs Chelsea
Competition: PREMIER LEAGUE
Venue: ANFIELD
Date: 14 APR 2019
Chelsea vs Slavia Prague
Competition: UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE | QUARTER-FINALS | 2ND LEG
Venue: STAMFORD BRIDGE
Date: 18 APR 2019
Chelsea Vs Burnley
Competition: PREMIER LEAGUE
Venue: STAMFORD BRIDGE
Date: 22 APR 2019
Manchester United Vs Chelsea
Competition: PREMIER LEAGUE
Venue: OLD TRAFFORD
Date: 28 APR 2019
May 2019 Chelsea FC Fixtures
Chelsea Vs Watford
Competition: PREMIER LEAGUE
Venue: STAMFORD BRIDGE
Date: 04 MAY 2019
Leicester City Vs Chelsea
Competition: PREMIER LEAGUE
Venue: KING POWER STADIUM
Date: 12 MAY 2019
So, those are the Chelsea FC fixtures for April and May 2019 in the Premier League as well as the Europa League this season.