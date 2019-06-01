The Benue House of Assembly has confirmed the appointed of caretaker chairmen for Local Governments Areas in the State, Concise News understands.
Concise News understands that the development followed the submission of the names of 23 persons by the State Governor Samuel Ortom.
“As you are aware, the tenure of current councils in the Local Government Areas in Benue State will soon come to and end,” the governor had said in a nomination letter sent to the House of Assembly.
“In view of the need to ensure effective administration at the third tier of the government in the state, the Executive Governor, Samuel Ortom, has approved that caretaker chairmen and six members of each of the 23 LGAs in Benue State be forwarded to you for confirmation in view of the amended LG law.”
FULL LIST OF CONFIRM NOMINEES AS CARETAKER CHAIRMEN BENUE STATE
Below is the list of the persons confirmed as caretaker chairmen in Benue State:
Logo – Amo Anwka
Ukum – Iberlogo Tyokaa
Kastina-Ala -Virginia Kpindi
Ushongo – Bemsn Benard
Konshisha – Justina Ubebe
Vandekiya – Ibrahim Anor
Kwande – Tertsugha Yakwan
Gwe-west – Francis Ayagah
Gwer east – Nicholas Utukwa
Makurdi – Cecelia Agbe
Tarka -Juliana Suswam
Gboko – Jacob Iorver
Guma – Anthony Shawon
Buruku – Doshima Orlu
Ogbadibo – Prince Samuel Onuh
Okpokwu – Amina Audu
Apa – Umaru Onyemyoma
Obi – Joseph Ipenyi
Oju – Alicia Eru
Otukpo – George Ali
Agatu – Alilu Suleman
Ohimini – Adakole Abutu
Ado – James Ogaba Oche.