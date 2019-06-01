The Benue House of Assembly has confirmed the appointed of caretaker chairmen for Local Governments Areas in the State, Concise News understands.

Concise News understands that the development followed the submission of the names of 23 persons by the State Governor Samuel Ortom.

“As you are aware, the tenure of current councils in the Local Government Areas in Benue State will soon come to and end,” the governor had said in a nomination letter sent to the House of Assembly.

“In view of the need to ensure effective administration at the third tier of the government in the state, the Executive Governor, Samuel Ortom, has approved that caretaker chairmen and six members of each of the 23 LGAs in Benue State be forwarded to you for confirmation in view of the amended LG law.”

FULL LIST OF CONFIRM NOMINEES AS CARETAKER CHAIRMEN BENUE STATE

Below is the list of the persons confirmed as caretaker chairmen in Benue State:

Logo – Amo Anwka

Ukum – Iberlogo Tyokaa

Kastina-Ala -Virginia Kpindi

Ushongo – Bemsn Benard

Konshisha – Justina Ubebe

Vandekiya – Ibrahim Anor

Kwande – Tertsugha Yakwan

Gwe-west – Francis Ayagah

Gwer east – Nicholas Utukwa

Makurdi – Cecelia Agbe

Tarka -Juliana Suswam

Gboko – Jacob Iorver

Guma – Anthony Shawon

Buruku – Doshima Orlu

Ogbadibo – Prince Samuel Onuh

Okpokwu – Amina Audu

Apa – Umaru Onyemyoma

Obi – Joseph Ipenyi

Oju – Alicia Eru

Otukpo – George Ali

Agatu – Alilu Suleman

Ohimini – Adakole Abutu

Ado – James Ogaba Oche.