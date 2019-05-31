Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU) has advised the Federal Government to shelve plans of setting up a Fulani Radio, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the government recently said it will be setting up a radio for Fulani herdsmen to tackle the farmers and herders clash in the country.

However, the President-General of Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU), Olorogun Moses Taiga, said the development is a wrong move by the government.

According to him, the government should rather focus on implementing fiscal federalism.

He said: “any government effort should either be holistic or each ethnic nationality should be left to preserve its culture and language.

“The selective promotion of the Fulani language has heightened tension among ethnic nationalities in the country and the project should be jettisoned at once.”