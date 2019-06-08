Nigerian singer Folarin Falana known as Falz has said he stopped going to church after a pastor put him under undue pressure.

Concise News understands that Falz also admitted that he has not been to church in a long while but that does not make him less of a Christian.

This is as he noted, however, that he does not have anything against the church of going to church.

“I have nothing against the church or going to church,” he told Silver Bird TV.

“Everyone has the right to practice the religion they desire. It has been a while that I have been to church. It does not make me less of a Christian.

“The reason is that I went to a few churches and during sermons, I was put under undue pressure.”

He recalled that “There was a time that a pastor called me to the altar just to acknowledge my presence for being in church.

“In my mind, I felt that the service was not about me. I felt that everybody was there to worship God, yet they were putting undue pressure on me.

“The pastor gave me the microphone to address the congregation and I was puzzled; what did he expect me to say to the congregation?”