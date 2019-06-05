The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup will kick-off on June 7 in Paris, France as Nigeria’s Super Falcons file out on Saturday, June 8 in their first match against Norway.

The group stage will take place over the course of eight days, with the 16 best teams advancing to the knockout round.

France 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Fixtures, Teams, Basic Information

Concise News brings you a full guide to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Basic Information

Dates: June 7-July 7

Where to Watch: Supersport Channels on DSTV

Final: July 7 Parc Olympique Lyonnais

Qualification

24 teams are broken into six groups where they play one match against their group opponents, tallying three points for a win and one for a draw.

The top 16 teams advance to the knockout stage, a traditional single-elimination bracket format played until one winner remains.

Groups, Teams In FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019

Group A: France, Norway, South Korea, Nigeria

Group B: Germany, Spain, China, South Africa

Group C: Italy, Brazil, Australia, Jamaica

Group D: England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan

Group E: Netherland, Canada, New Zealand, Cameroon

Group F: Sweden, United States, Chile, Thailand

Knockout Round Qualification

The top two teams from each group automatically advance to the round of 16.

After that, the third-place teams from each group will be aligned in a table together, and the top four point-getters advance.

Group winners can’t face the third-place team from their group and the same teams from a single group can’t face off in the quarterfinals either.

France 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Fixtures

Group A match schedule

France vs. South Korea – June 7

Norway vs. Nigeria – June 8

Nigeria vs. South Korea – June 12

France vs. Norway – June 12

Nigeria vs. France – June 17

South Korea vs. Norway – June 17

Group B match schedule

Germany vs. China – June 8

Spain vs. South Africa – June 8

Germany vs. Spain – June 12

South Africa vs. China – June 13

South Africa vs. Germany – June 17

China vs. Spain – June 17

Group C match schedule

Australia vs. Italy – June 9

Brazil vs. Jamaica – June 8

Australia vs. Brazil – June 13

Jamaica vs. Italy – June 14

Jamaica vs. Australia – June 18

Italy vs. Brazil – June 18

Group D match schedule

England vs. Scotland – June 9

Argentina vs. Japan – June 10

Japan vs. Scotland – June 14

England vs. Argentina – June 14

Japan vs. England – June 19

Scotland vs. Argentina – June 19

Group E match schedule

Canada vs. Cameroon – June 10

New Zealand vs. Netherlands – June 11

Netherlands vs. Cameroon – June 15

Canada vs. New Zealand – June 15

Netherlands vs. Canada – June 20

Cameroon vs. New Zealand – June 20

Group F match schedule

Chile vs. Sweden – June 11

United States vs. Thailand – June 11

Sweden vs. Thailand – June 16

United States vs. Chile – June 16

United States vs. Sweden – June 20

Thailand vs. Chile – June 20