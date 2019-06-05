The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup will kick-off on June 7 in Paris, France as Nigeria’s Super Falcons file out on Saturday, June 8 in their first match against Norway.
The group stage will take place over the course of eight days, with the 16 best teams advancing to the knockout round.
France 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Fixtures, Teams, Basic Information
Concise News brings you a full guide to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Basic Information
Dates: June 7-July 7
Where to Watch: Supersport Channels on DSTV
Final: July 7 Parc Olympique Lyonnais
Qualification
24 teams are broken into six groups where they play one match against their group opponents, tallying three points for a win and one for a draw.
The top 16 teams advance to the knockout stage, a traditional single-elimination bracket format played until one winner remains.
Groups, Teams In FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019
Group A: France, Norway, South Korea, Nigeria
Group B: Germany, Spain, China, South Africa
Group C: Italy, Brazil, Australia, Jamaica
Group D: England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan
Group E: Netherland, Canada, New Zealand, Cameroon
Group F: Sweden, United States, Chile, Thailand
Knockout Round Qualification
The top two teams from each group automatically advance to the round of 16.
After that, the third-place teams from each group will be aligned in a table together, and the top four point-getters advance.
Group winners can’t face the third-place team from their group and the same teams from a single group can’t face off in the quarterfinals either.
France 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Fixtures
Group A match schedule
France vs. South Korea – June 7
Norway vs. Nigeria – June 8
Nigeria vs. South Korea – June 12
France vs. Norway – June 12
Nigeria vs. France – June 17
South Korea vs. Norway – June 17
Group B match schedule
Germany vs. China – June 8
Spain vs. South Africa – June 8
Germany vs. Spain – June 12
South Africa vs. China – June 13
South Africa vs. Germany – June 17
China vs. Spain – June 17
Group C match schedule
Australia vs. Italy – June 9
Brazil vs. Jamaica – June 8
Australia vs. Brazil – June 13
Jamaica vs. Italy – June 14
Jamaica vs. Australia – June 18
Italy vs. Brazil – June 18
Group D match schedule
England vs. Scotland – June 9
Argentina vs. Japan – June 10
Japan vs. Scotland – June 14
England vs. Argentina – June 14
Japan vs. England – June 19
Scotland vs. Argentina – June 19
Group E match schedule
Canada vs. Cameroon – June 10
New Zealand vs. Netherlands – June 11
Netherlands vs. Cameroon – June 15
Canada vs. New Zealand – June 15
Netherlands vs. Canada – June 20
Cameroon vs. New Zealand – June 20
Group F match schedule
Chile vs. Sweden – June 11
United States vs. Thailand – June 11
Sweden vs. Thailand – June 16
United States vs. Chile – June 16
United States vs. Sweden – June 20
Thailand vs. Chile – June 20