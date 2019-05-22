FG Finally Reacts To Cancellation Of 'Dropbox' By US

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has revealed that the Nigerian government is parleying with its US counterpart on the issuance of visa for Nigerians.

Onyeama, Concise News understands, said this on Tuesday in Abuja while answering questions on the negative impact the visa overstay had on Nigerians travelling to the U.S.

He lamented that one of the effects of the visa overstay was the recent suspension of ‘Dropbox’ for visa renewal for Nigerians.

“The issue of migration is a challenge and such a sensitive topic because the U.S. has just suspended the `Dropbox for visas renewals,” he said.

“And a lot of it is that they released statistics to show that 10 per cent of people who overstayed their visas globally are Nigerians.

“Those who do not obey the rule of other countries’ have more negative impact on those who obeyed.

This is as he noted that “The issue of those who overstayed their visas is a real issue. We have engaged with the U.S government over it.

“We are just trying to work through them and they are looking at various alternatives and solutions and to make less difficult for the genuine visitors and the like.

“Things like you have to have guarantor or surety and the like, all those things are what they are trying to apply to really address this issue.”

He assured that “We are doing what we can; they (U.S. Embassy) told me that notwithstanding the suspension of dropbox mechanism that there would be an expedited interview for certain people.

“And that there would be that flexibility to request for an interview that might make it easier for those seeking visa.”