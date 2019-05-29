A former Premier League star, Michael Owen, has backed Chelsea to beat Arsenal in Wednesday’s UEFA Europa League final in Baku.

Arsenal need the win to make it to the Champions League this term with Chelsea looking for a silverware this season.

Speaking ahead of the game, Owen said Chelsea star player, Eden Hazard will inspire the Blues to victory against Unai Emery’s men.

“Maurizio Sarri must do without Antonio Rudiger, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi in Azerbaijan, but they do have Hazard,” Owen told BetVictor.

“I feel the brilliant Belgian will be the difference between the two sides in Baku.”

“Arsenal’s last eight goals in Europe have been shared by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette and Emery – after much soul-searching and debate – has found a successful system to accommodate both stars into his starting XI.”