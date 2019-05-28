Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has predicted that the Gunners will lose the Europa League final against Chelsea, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that Arsenal and Chelsea will take on each other in the final of the competition on Wednesday.

The Gunners will need a win in the match to make it to the Champions League next season.

However, Petit has said the Blues have a more compact side to win the competition ahead of Unai Emery’s boys.

“I’ve been critical of Sarri in the past, particularly about some tactical decisions that I didn’t understand. But you have to give him the time to do what he wants to do with the team,” he told Paddy Power.

“If they win the Europa League, they’ll have a European trophy, which alongside their earlier Champions League qualification, translates to a good year for Chelsea.”

He noted that “With all that in mind, there’s a lot to be happy about for the club. If you compare this season to the previous, he has probably achieved what the club asked him to do.”

“Most of the time when watching Chelsea, I get bored very easily, but the important thing is to win games and win trophies, and they’re in a good place to do that.”