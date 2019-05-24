A former Real Madrid boss Mourinho has said that Chelsea are will win the Europa League as they take on Arsenal, Concise News understands.

The Gunners and Chelsea will square off on Wednesday in the final of the competition in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Jose noted that Maurizio Sarri’s men will deliver as Arsenal are under pressure.

“More pressure on Arsenal because they want the Champions League spot for next season,” Mourinho told Sky Sports.

“They play for many millions so more pressure on the Arsenal side.”