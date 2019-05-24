Arsenal and Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has described playing in the final of the Europa League as a “great” feat for the Gunners, Concise News reports.

Arsenal will be playing in their second European final since 2005 when they take on London rivals Chelsea in the final of the Europa League on Wednesday.

Winning the competition will be the only way for Unai Emery’s boys to make it to the Champions League next season.

Speaking ahead of the clash with the Blues, Iwobi expressed hopes that the Gunners will carry the day in Baku, Azerbaijan.

He said it will be a dream come true for Arsenal to claim the crown next week.

“To be here and have an opportunity to play in such a big final is great,” Iwobi told Sky Sports.

“I’ve had many dreams of winning things for Arsenal at a young age. I never thought I’d make it this far.”

He added: “Every trophy to us is special, we always want to do our best and win as many as we can, and the Europa League final is another one we can win.”

Iwobi is in Nigeria’s provisional team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations billed to take place in June in Egypt.