The Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Senators to endorse Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the sole candidate for the Deputy Senate President position.

Concise News President General Joe Omene made the call on Friday at Mosogar, Ethiope West local government area of Delta state.

According to him, the South-East region has had its fair share of leadership at the Senate since the inception of democracy.

“It is on this ground we are appealing to all Southsouth senators irrespective of a political party to join hands together to ensure the position does not go out of hand,” he said.

“This is not the time to segregate or divide but to unite to achieve a common goal of the people and growth of Southsouth.

“We also know Mr President and the party leadership will not fail us in this struggle because it is obvious that Omo-Agege has been tested and his loyalty is not in doubt, it was this we saw that all Urhobos, Deltans and Southsouth are calling on him to come and represent them in that capacity of Deputy Senate President.

“We are on behalf of the Urhobo people at home and in diaspora appealing to Sen. Uzor Kalu and others to pull their weight behind Omo-Agege for the Deputy Senate President for one good turn they say deserves another.

“Tomorrow we will still be there for either Southeast or Southwest and we have to also reciprocate.”