The Oyo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will take over all states in the South-West of Nigeria.

Concise News understands that the PDP recently won the governorship poll in Oyo, the only state in the region that they are in control of out of six.

However, the PDP Chairman in Oyo, Kunmi Mustapha, has noted that party in future elections will take over the region.

He spoke with the press on Thursday in Ibadan, the state capital where he said the party is pulling all strings to ensure it wins other states in the zone in future elections.

”Presently, we are targeting Osun and Ondo states and we are working tirelessly to capture these states,” he said.

The chairman noted that a good performance of the PDP government in Oyo State would enhance its chances in future elections.