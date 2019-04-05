Nollywood-actor-turned-politician Desmond Elliot was among the members-elect of the Lagos State House of Assembly that got their Certificates of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday.

The issuance, Concise News understands, was following their victory at the House of Assembly elections held last month in the South-West state.

While speaking at the event which took place at the INEC office, Lagos, Sam Olumekun, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, urged the 40 lawmakers to work for the people.

“Distinguished members, we want to urge you that the principal task ahead of you is the improvement of the lives of Lagosians,” Olumekun noted.

“Please, endeavour to enact very vibrant laws that will improve the lives of Lagosians. Of course, your past record is here; you have the tradition and you have been doing very well in the past. Lagos has always been excellent.”

He added: “I want to urge you to mobilise not only your members but even the entire electorate to come out and participate during the conduct of elections.”

On his part, the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, assured that the lawmakers will do their best to uplift the plight of the masses.

“This is my fifth time of coming to this place to collect [a] certificate of return. We have listened to what you have said, we have heard that we should represent our constituency adequately, and show leadership.

“We are going to serve our people and the interest of our people, and we are going to represent them adequately.

“We are particularly concerned about the people, and we are not going to forget that in everything we do.

“We have the interest of our people, and that is the purpose we are going to the parliament to represent their interest.”