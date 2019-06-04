At the end of every Ramadan fasting comes the Eid Ul-Fitri celebration. Here are some select Eid messages – wishes, prayers – compiled for you and your loved ones.

What Is Eid al-Fitr?

Eid el-fitri, also known as “feast of breaking the fast”, is a significant religious day celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

The word ‘Eid’ means a festival or celebration, while Mubarak means blessed. So to say Eid Mubarak means Happy Eid, or have a blessed holiday.

This day is a day all Muslims all over the world come together to worship Almighty Allah and to thank Him after observing the 29 or 30 days fasting.

Happy Eid el-Fitri Messages, Prayers For Loved Ones

Every Eid al-Fitr manages to be more magical and glorious than the last. May your day be the best ever! Happy Eid al Fitri. I wanted to be the first one to say Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world. I hope you enjoy each and every moment of it. May God accept our fasts and prayers. Enjoy your Day! May beautiful flowers keep you in smiling frame of happiness and peace on Eid Day! Wish you a very Sweet Eid! Eid is a precious gift from God after Ramadan. May this special day bring boundless peace and happiness to you. Eid-Al-Fitr Mubarak! The holy month of Ramadan was celebrated with devotion. Now it’s time for Eid. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, my best wishes to all. Eid! Give happiness to those who avoid me, give pleasure to those who tease me, give peace to those who give me unease, O Eid! Be a splendid gift to all. Eid Mubarak to all Muslims around the world, may the blessings of Allah be with you today, tomorrow, and always. May Allah bring you joy, happiness, peace, and prosperity on this blessed occasion. Wishing you and your family on this happy occasion of Eid! Eid Mubarak! In every shared smile and laughter; In every silent prayer answered; In every opportunity that comes your way – may Allah bless you immensely! Eid Mubarak! May the magic of this Eid bring lots of happiness in your life and may you celebrate it with all your close friends and may it fill your heart with wonders. Eid Mubarak. On the holy occasion of Eid. Here is wishing that may the blessing of Allah light up your way and lead you to eternal happiness, success and peace. Eid Mubarak! I wish a wish for you. The wish I wish for few. The wish I wish for you is that all your wishes come true. So keep on wishing as my best wishes are with you. Wishing you the gift of faith, the blessing of hope and the peace of his love at Eid and always. On this Eid day, I wish every shared smile and laughter; In every silent prayer answered; In every opportunity that comes your way – may Allah bless you immensely! Eid Mubarak” If you will carry on the ways guided by human, you will find a hopeless end. But if you will carry on d way guided by Allah, you will find an endless hope. Eid Mubarak. May the blessings and favours of Allah locate you and your household today. May Allah accept your fasting and forgive your shortcomings. Happy Eid. May the numbers of ‘AMINS’ say in the whole world today, May it aligns with your silent prayers in the presence of Allah. Best Eid wishes, brother. May Allah make u greater than who u are, show u more ways than u know, uphold u stronger than u stand, make ur future higher than today, your wishes be granted, your kindness is limitless, your mistakes be forgiven. May He Protect u & ur family. Ameen. Eid Mubarak. To Allah belong the unseen (secrets) of the heavens and the earth and to Him goeth back every affair (for decision): then worship Him, and put thy trust in Him: and thy Lord is not unmindful of aught that ye do. Happy Eid Mubarak. Eid Mubarak! May Almighty Allah grant you peace, stability, prosperity, goodness, love, kindness and peace of mind.

2019 Eid Mubarak Images, Quotes In English

21. As Allah waters his creation, may he also sprinkle his wondrous blessings over you and your beloved ones. Happy Eid uL-Fitri!

22. Eid is a wonderful and nice day to Pray, Care, Love, Smile and Celebrate with one another and to thank Allah for giving us this wonderful day. Eid Mubarak!

23. Today I pray that- Happiness be at your door, may it knock early, stay late and leave the gift of Allah’s Peace, love, joy and good health behind.

24. Happiness is having lots of Edi… 🙂 I’m fine and it’s time to shine! Happy Eid!

25. Eid Mubarak – may your homes and hearts be filled with the joyful spirit of Eid. Laugh, Live, Love and enjoy your Day.

26. Eid Mubarak, Let all your obstacles vanish in just a fraction of second, wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Eid!

27. On Eid ul-Fitr, wish that Allah’s blessings light up the path and lead to happiness, Peace, and success. Happy Eid!

28. May Allah shower countless blessing upon You and Your loved ones. Remember to include me in your prayers.

29. You will shine in Allah’s divine blessings, may you be showered with His barakah, Eid Mubarak!

30. Live your life like every day is Ramadan and the Akhirah will become your Eid. Eid Mubarak.

31. May you be guided by your faith in Allah and shine in his divine blessings. Together with friends… Full of warmth and fun… Here’s wishing your Eid celebration is truly a special one… Eid Mubarak!

32. Allah will flood your life with happiness on this occasion, your heart with love, your soul with spiritual, your mind with wisdom, wishing you a very Happy Eid.

33. May the blessings of Allah fill your life with pleasure and open all the doors of success now and always. Eid Mubarak!

34. The blessings of God keep Your heart and home happy and joyous! Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you an Eid that brings with it the love & protection of Allah to stay always.

35. May your plate of life be always full of goodies & Tikes, Topped with the chutney of Happiness. With best Eid wishes, Happy EID!

36. Like never before, your efforts shall attract envious results, as you celebrate a new day. Ameen. Happy Eid.

37. As we watch the day unfolds and nobody is able to stop it, so shall your hopes, dreams, and aspirations be unstoppable on this day and beyond. Ameen.

38. Before the end of today, everything will turn around for your good. Watch it and believe it! In Sha Allah, Ameen. Happy Eid Mubarak.

39. May Almighty Allah make you a point of reference, a channel of blessings, a symbol of desirable successes and a celebrated achiever. Eid Mubarak

40. Almighty Allah will permanently bless today and forever. Have a blessed Eid. It’s the best of abundance. Happy Eid uL-Fitri Ahky.

Eid Mubarak Messages, Wishes, Images for Status Updates

41. Accept my simple gift of “EID MUBARAK” wrapped with sincerity, tied with care and sealed with a prayer to keep u safe and happy all day, la joyous Eid celebration.

42. Eid Mubarak – to every special person close to my heart! May Allah bless you beyond.. and may you have a joyous Eid celebration!

43. Happy Eid Mubarak to everyone, have a joyous Eid full of sparkling lights… A warm and heartfelt wishes to tell you how much you mean to me. Eid Mubarak.

44. Today, having a joyous Eid full of sparkling lights. A warm and heartfelt wishes to tell you how much you mean to me. Eid Mubarak.

45. Imagine! Of all the days to celebrate this outshines the rest, Here is hoping that this EID is happiest and best. Eid Mubarak.

46. With all the roses perfume and with all the lights in the world, and with all the Children’s smiles. I wish you a very happy eid!

47. Whenever Eid comes, it brings a lot of happiness and memories with it. I wish these memories be the more precious ones for you and your loved ones. Happy Eid Day.

48. Before the golden sun rises, let me decorate each of the rays with wishes of success, prosperous and happiness for you and your Family. Happy Eid!

49. My Good wishes, Blessing, and Congratulations. I wish you the best of everything for not only in EID but also all the years ahead. EID MUBARAK.

50. Muslims celebrating Eid all over the world are happy today because of the special day. May you witnessed more happiness. Eid Mubarak!

NB: These Eid Mubarak 2019 messages, wishes and prayers are not the original product of the author. They were compiled from several sources and edited where needed.

