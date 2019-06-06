A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State Henry Idahagbon has alleged that the party has not been able to advise Governor Godwin Obaseki since he came to power, Concise News reports.

Henry Idahagbon who is a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Edo state and also alleged that Obaseki has made himself inaccessible.

Concise News understands that the APC chieftain said this on Wednesday in Benin, Edo State during a chat with the press.

According to him, the governor barred some politicians from seeing him and thus could not be advised when necessary.

“To be a loner is not a good attribute of a governor, because a governor is supposed to be a steward to the people,’’ he said.

This is as he added that the APC in Edo State will settle its issues and win the upcoming governorship elections.