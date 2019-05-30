Arsenal can still make it to the Champions League next season if UEFA disqualifies Manchester City from the competition.

Concise News understands that the Gunners were on Wednesday pummelled by Chelsea in the final of the Europa League, denting their hopes of a return to the Champions League.

However, reports from London Football noted that the City’s allegations of financial irregularities having agreed to inflated sponsorship deals to allow the Abu Dhabi royal family to put extra money into the club, Arsenal could return to the competition.

According to the report, sources from the football governing body have revealed that the club could be banned from the Champions League if they are found to have broken the rules.

According to article 4.08 of UEFA rules, “a club which is not admitted to the competition is replaced by the next best-placed club in the top domestic championship of the same association.”

But teams from England can only have four representatives in the competition.