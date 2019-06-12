Chelsea has made a move with the club former midfielder, Frank Lampard, over the chance of replacing Maurizio Sarri. Concise News understands.

Sarri, who ended third in the Premier League table and won the Europa League, is ready to sign for the Italian giants, Juventus.

However, Max Allegri, who might be succeeded by Sarri in Turin, was the early choice to coach at the Stamford Bridge.

The 51-year-old is likely to undertake a sabbatical forcing Chelsea to pursue alternative options to replace the Italian international.

Also, Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez, Ajax’s Erik ten Hag, Watford’s Javi Gracia have also been linked with the Stamford Bridge job, but Lampard is believed to top the list of coaches.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is said to be in doubts over Lampard’s competency, given that his lack of managerial experience, with just one season at Derby under his watch, is not enough.

Recall that the 40-year-old narrowly missed out on promotion, losing in the play-off final to Aston Villa.