The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that the agency is investigating outgoing Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, Concise News reports.

This news medium had noted that the EFCC was probing the Rochas government with the Chairman Ibrahim Magu confirming the development.

The told Channels TV when asked if the probe is going on that “ we are doing a couple of checks and investigations here and there. We are investigating almost everybody.”

He, however, did not reveal further information about the probe saying such will be done as time wears on.

This is as he assured that this became important to halt anything can interfere with the process of the inquiry.

He noted that Okorocha is one of the many persons being investigated by the EFCC, warning people to disbelief reports about the development flying around social media.